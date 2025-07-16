Susquehanna Reiterates “$300.00” Price Target for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been given a $300.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.81.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $261.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average of $222.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. Retireful LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

