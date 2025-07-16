Currys (LON:CURY) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Citigroup

Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 150 ($2.01) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CURY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.34) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.
Currys Stock Performance
Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
