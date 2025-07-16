Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.11) target price on shares of ACG Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ACG Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACG

ACG Acquisition Stock Up 1.1%

ACG Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of LON:ACG opened at GBX 622 ($8.33) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.05. ACG Acquisition has a 12-month low of GBX 385 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,232 ($16.49). The company has a market cap of £11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -563.24.

(Get Free Report)

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.