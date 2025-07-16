Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.18) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.11) target price on shares of ACG Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday.
ACG Acquisition Stock Up 1.1%
ACG Acquisition Company Profile
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.
