Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,344,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,062,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after buying an additional 334,582 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 290,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,359,000 after buying an additional 234,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

