Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

