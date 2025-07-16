Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE CBRE opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.14 and a one year high of $147.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.