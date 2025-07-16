Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vontier worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 5,158.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Vontier Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

