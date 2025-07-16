Brokerages Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Target Price at $12.67

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $412.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

