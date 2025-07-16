Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $386.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.21. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $390.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

