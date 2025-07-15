Top Telecom Stocks To Consider – July 14th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Huntington Bancshares are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide voice, data and internet communication services—ranging from wireless carriers and broadband providers to satellite operators. Because these businesses require heavy investment in infrastructure and spectrum rights, their stocks often feature stable (though modest) dividends and are sensitive to regulatory changes and technology upgrades. Investors typically view telecom equities as defensive holdings that can deliver steady income amid broader market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,605,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,039,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $23.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $962.19. 1,006,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,318. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $958.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,958,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,118,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

