Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,977 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $630.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.71. The firm has a market cap of $631.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

