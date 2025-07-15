iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $630.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

