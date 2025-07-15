West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 72.7% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.2% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

