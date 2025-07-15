Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after acquiring an additional 666,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $577.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

