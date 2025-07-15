Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.