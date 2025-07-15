Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AVGO opened at $275.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.20 and its 200 day moving average is $218.77. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $281.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,916 shares of company stock valued at $216,785,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

