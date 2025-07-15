PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,954,961,000 after purchasing an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6%

Oracle stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $643.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.37.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

