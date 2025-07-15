Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $55.05 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2%

CSCO opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

