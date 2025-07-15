Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15,175.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 186,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 185,439 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 89,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $283.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

