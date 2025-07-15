Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – July 14th

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, BellRing Brands, Pitney Bowes, and Regal Rexnord are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling products or services online, including pure-play retailers, digital marketplaces and the web-based divisions of traditional brick-and-mortar brands. Investors often buy ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth of online shopping and changing consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $95.68. 8,285,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,097,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,057.65. 265,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,062.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.37.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177,970. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of -0.81.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BRBR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc., a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Shares of PBI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.07. 5,322,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,137. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of RRX traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.14. 436,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,853. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.64. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26.

