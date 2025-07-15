Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,917 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $316.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.52. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

