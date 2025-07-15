Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,533,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

GOOG opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

