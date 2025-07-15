Whittier Trust Co. Has $23.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,951 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,436 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $764.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

