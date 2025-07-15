QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $204,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

