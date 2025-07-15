Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.9% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average is $189.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.