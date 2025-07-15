Stack Financial Management Inc Decreases Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

