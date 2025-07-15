Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $556.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $559.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

