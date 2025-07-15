Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,775.0% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.54. The company has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

