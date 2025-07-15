Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IVV opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $631.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.05 and a 200 day moving average of $584.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $630.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

