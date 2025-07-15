Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,309,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

