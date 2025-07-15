1,376 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

