Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.94. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,501,823.22. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,795. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.