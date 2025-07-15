Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $301.86 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $246.12 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

