Value Stocks To Watch Now – July 12th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, and MiNK Therapeutics are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic or “fair” value based on fundamental metrics such as price-to-earnings, price-to-book, or dividend yield. Investors in value stocks believe the market has either overlooked or excessively punished these businesses, creating the potential for price appreciation when their true worth is recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $554.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,558,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day moving average of $505.91. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.63.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $16.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,163,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,045,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,758.18. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

MiNK Therapeutics stock traded up $56.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,688,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.19. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

