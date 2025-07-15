2,386 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Walmart by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 1,418,368 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 103,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 124,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 283,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 91,845 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $764.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,951 shares of company stock worth $13,543,436. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.