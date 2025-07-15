Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 211.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

