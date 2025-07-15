QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
