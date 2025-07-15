QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

