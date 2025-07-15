AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5%

ABBV opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

