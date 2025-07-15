Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 7,073 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $716.46 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $715.87 and its 200-day moving average is $664.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.83.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

