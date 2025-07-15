Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.