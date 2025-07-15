Summit Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.