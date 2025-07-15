PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after buying an additional 1,376,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

