BIP Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $360.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $152.86 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.