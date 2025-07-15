Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $301.86 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $246.12 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.65. The company has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

