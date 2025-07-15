Whittier Trust Co. Buys 97 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $530.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

