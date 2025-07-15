Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,929,000 after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $566.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.