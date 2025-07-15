Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 8,603 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 574,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,988,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 132,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 23.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.54 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

