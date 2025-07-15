Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.95 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $297.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

