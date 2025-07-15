Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.