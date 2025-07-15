SageOak Financial LLC Sells 36 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SageOak Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of SageOak Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.21. The stock has a market cap of $695.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $577.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

